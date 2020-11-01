Meg's Weekly 5 (10-26-2020)

Although this week they lost by Disqualification, Retribution have picked up their 3rd loss to The Hurt Business. This week Retribution faced off against The Hurt Business in an elimination tag-team match. I guess it is hard to know what to do with two big factions like this, but I'm bored of seeing the same thing over and over again. I enjoyed the involvement of Reckoning this week, she looked like she was being attacked by John Cena. I want to see more from the individual superstars, clearly they're not working well as a team. Adding Mustafa Ali as their leader definitely added some credibility but it is still not working out the way many of the fans imagined.