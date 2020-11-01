Meg's Weekly 5 (10-26-2020)

Meg's Weekly 5 (10-26-2020)

Author:
Publish date:

This week, following on from Hell in a Cell, we closed up storylines and started to prepare for Survivor Series. On NXT we saw the return of Halloween Havoc and it didn't disappoint. I hope everyone had a great Halloween, as we close this week's festivities and enter November let's go through my top 5. 

5 Worst Moments

Although this week they lost by Disqualification, Retribution have picked up their 3rd loss to The Hurt Business. This week Retribution faced off against The Hurt Business in an elimination tag-team match. I guess it is hard to know what to do with two big factions like this, but I'm bored of seeing the same thing over and over again. I enjoyed the involvement of Reckoning this week, she looked like she was being attacked by John Cena. I want to see more from the individual superstars, clearly they're not working well as a team. Adding Mustafa Ali as their leader definitely added some credibility but it is still not working out the way many of the fans imagined.&nbsp;

5. Retribution Lose Again

Although this week they lost by Disqualification, Retribution have picked up their 3rd loss to The Hurt Business. This week Retribution faced off against The Hurt Business in an elimination tag-team match. I guess it is hard to know what to do with two big factions like this, but I'm bored of seeing the same thing over and over again. I enjoyed the involvement of Reckoning this week, she looked like she was being attacked by John Cena. I want to see more from the individual superstars, clearly they're not working well as a team. Adding Mustafa Ali as their leader definitely added some credibility but it is still not working out the way many of the fans imagined. 

1 / 5

5 Best Moments

Sasha Banks is finally a grand-slam champion after defeating Bayley on Sunday at Hell in a Cell to become the new Smackdown women's champion. It was a really great match and I'm super happy for Sasha. On Smackdown it was confirmed that Sasha and Bayley will go head to head again next week for the title. I thought we had gotten rid of automatic rematches but I am looking forward to this. The real test will be for Sasha as she has a reputation for losing her titles in the first few defences and it won't be easy to beat Bayley. Their promos have been fire and I think we will be in for a great match next week too.

5. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is finally a grand-slam champion after defeating Bayley on Sunday at Hell in a Cell to become the new Smackdown women's champion. It was a really great match and I'm super happy for Sasha. On Smackdown it was confirmed that Sasha and Bayley will go head to head again next week for the title. I thought we had gotten rid of automatic rematches but I am looking forward to this. The real test will be for Sasha as she has a reputation for losing her titles in the first few defences and it won't be easy to beat Bayley. Their promos have been fire and I think we will be in for a great match next week too.

1 / 5

Related Articles

cover halloween
WWE News

Meg's Weekly 5 (10-26-2020)

01-wwe-friday-night-smackdown-on-fox-ratings-viewership-logo-1
WWE

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings (10/30/20)

PicsArt_10-26-03.07.21
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch WCW Saturday Night February 13th, 1993

20201030_SD_MatchPreview_BryanJey_FC_tonight--ba8facd825f86193075fa48e82511799
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap & Summary (10/30/20)

20201029_SD_MatchPreview_JeyUso_Tonight_FC--bc89c8f7fea95b410ee5adde2f3cf7ad
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown! LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (10/30/2020)

20201030_SD_MatchPreview_BryanJey_FC_tonight--ba8facd825f86193075fa48e82511799
WWE

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview (10/30/20)

20201029_202836
WWE Results

WWE NXT UK Results (10/29/20)

AEW-Dynamite-vs-NXT-Wallpaper-2019-1200x675
WWE

NXT & AEW Ratings Are In!