Meg's Weekly 5 (10-5-2020)

Over the past few weeks it seemed like there wasn't any direction for Asuka and the Raw women's title hopefully now with new talent on the red brand we will get a new exciting feud. Recently I have been very frustrated with the women's segments on Raw but this week I was pleasantly surprised. I like the team of Mandy and Dana as neither were doing so well on their own and we can always use some more tag-teams in the division. I think they worked very well together this week with the additional help from Asuka. I think the match itself had purpose and was quite good, it didn't go on too long, the new superstars gained momentum and they looked like they were having fun especially Asuka. The ending was of course my favourite part, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were cleared to return and they made a statement when they did. This on going issue with Lana and the announce table continued which is always fun to watch and later on during the show Baszler and Jax retained their tag team titles. As we learnt from the draft the champions will remain on Raw but hopefully they will defend on all three brands soon.