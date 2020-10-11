Meg's Weekly 5 (10-5-2020) - WWE Wrestling News World
Meg's Weekly 5 (10-5-2020)

Meg's Weekly 5 (10-5-2020)

We've had a very crazy week beginning storylines for Hell in a Cell, experiencing the fall out from NXT Takeover and the return of some familiar faces, the draft finally began this week on Smackdown and as always we saw a great episode of NXT UK. A lot happened this week so let's go through my top 5 best and worst moments. 

5 Worst Moments

Again this week, we didn't get to see Raw Underground. As we are used to seeing a few segments every week two weeks without it is very strange to me . This could just be because there wasn't anything planned or they're trying to minimise exposure but I'm concerned that they might have dropped it as they haven't spoken about it at all. Like I mentioned last week I am a big fan of the environment and I think it adds something very different to the red brand. I do hope that WWE can see the fans miss it and hopefully it will be back soon. I personally believe we don't need it every week and if they want to keep it interesting less is more, but I just want to know it's not gone for good.

5. Raw Underground

5 Best Moments

Over the past few weeks it seemed like there wasn't any direction for Asuka and the Raw women's title hopefully now with new talent on the red brand we will get a new exciting feud. Recently I have been very frustrated with the women's segments on Raw but this week I was pleasantly surprised. I like the team of Mandy and Dana as neither were doing so well on their own and we can always use some more tag-teams in the division. I think they worked very well together this week with the additional help from Asuka. I think the match itself had purpose and was quite good, it didn't go on too long, the new superstars gained momentum and they looked like they were having fun especially Asuka. The ending was of course my favourite part, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were cleared to return and they made a statement when they did. This on going issue with Lana and the announce table continued which is always fun to watch and later on during the show Baszler and Jax retained their tag team titles. As we learnt from the draft the champions will remain on Raw but hopefully they will defend on all three brands soon.&nbsp;

5. Raw Women's Division

