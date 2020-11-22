Meg's Weekly 5 (11-16-2020)

Meg's Weekly 5 (11-16-2020)

Author:
Publish date:

Today is the day, just a few hours away from Survivor Series and the farewell to The Undertaker. Overall this week was quite good, I think we had some amazing matches and some great segments. There wasn't anything I particularly disliked so it was hard to pick my worst 5 moments. 

5 Worst Moments

NXT UK closed the show with Piper Niven challenging Kay Lee Ray in a falls out anywhere match. They battled all over the BT Sport Centre, using anything they could get their hands on. I loved this match it was amazing. We have seen these KLR and Niven battle a few times for the title so I was hoping this would be the last time, and I really wanted Niven to win the title. I'm not really happy with the ending of this match. For me, it left me really unsatisfied. I don't like when matches don't have a proper ending, sometimes it's necessary to protect the superstars and I guess Niven couldn't really afford another loss to KLR but I wish she could have won. I don't see why Jinny couldn't have attacked after the match because now the story between KLR and Niven doesn't feel finished. I hope Valkyrie is the next challenger for the NXT UK women's title, I think many of the fans are behind her.&nbsp;

5. Jinny Gets Involved

NXT UK closed the show with Piper Niven challenging Kay Lee Ray in a falls out anywhere match. They battled all over the BT Sport Centre, using anything they could get their hands on. I loved this match it was amazing. We have seen these KLR and Niven battle a few times for the title so I was hoping this would be the last time, and I really wanted Niven to win the title. I'm not really happy with the ending of this match. For me, it left me really unsatisfied. I don't like when matches don't have a proper ending, sometimes it's necessary to protect the superstars and I guess Niven couldn't really afford another loss to KLR but I wish she could have won. I don't see why Jinny couldn't have attacked after the match because now the story between KLR and Niven doesn't feel finished. I hope Valkyrie is the next challenger for the NXT UK women's title, I think many of the fans are behind her. 

1 / 5

5 Best Moments

Finally the Smackdown women's team has been completed and their team captain is Bayley. I personally think this is a really strong team and Raw is going to have their work cut out for them. However, Raw's team has Shayna Baszler and she's pretty unstoppable. Natalya finally made the team and I think they will be hard to beat. I could see both teams winning, this is the match I am most looking forward to. The Smackdown team seemed to celebrate pretty hard on Friday night and it looks like they will manage to get along for tonight, unlike what we've seen from team Raw. They haven't managed to act as a team even once this month, with two new members replacing Mandy and Dana maybe they can be on the same page. Will we see Lana go through a table for the 10th time or can team Raw get along for one night?

5. Smackdown's Women's Team

Finally the Smackdown women's team has been completed and their team captain is Bayley. I personally think this is a really strong team and Raw is going to have their work cut out for them. However, Raw's team has Shayna Baszler and she's pretty unstoppable. Natalya finally made the team and I think they will be hard to beat. I could see both teams winning, this is the match I am most looking forward to. The Smackdown team seemed to celebrate pretty hard on Friday night and it looks like they will manage to get along for tonight, unlike what we've seen from team Raw. They haven't managed to act as a team even once this month, with two new members replacing Mandy and Dana maybe they can be on the same page. Will we see Lana go through a table for the 10th time or can team Raw get along for one night?

1 / 5

Related Articles

RAW_11162020EJ_23787
WWE News

Meg's Weekly 5 (11-16-2020)

E3F192F0-6274-4978-B162-75CD197F9FF6
WWE News

SummerSlam 93: A Lex Express Review

IMG_20201117_225824
IMPACT Wrestling

WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (11/21/20)

01-wwe-friday-night-smackdown-on-fox-ratings-viewership-logo-1
WWE News

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (11/20/

PicsArt_09-12-01.17.55
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: WCW Saturday Night March 6th, 1993

teambayley
WWE Smackdown

WWE SmackDown Live Recap & Summary (11/20/20)

Eveing NEWS 11.20
WWE News

Evening News 11.20.20 | Battle Royal at Survivor Series | AEW & MLW working together | Taker's Tik-Tok | "Blood Brothers"

MatchGraphic_SD_feedcard_DrewRoman_Ton--f8470b770f470ee1f5d55a516f2b7d6b
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage with Kevin C. Sullivan (11/20/2020)