Meg's Weekly 5 (11-16-2020)

NXT UK closed the show with Piper Niven challenging Kay Lee Ray in a falls out anywhere match. They battled all over the BT Sport Centre, using anything they could get their hands on. I loved this match it was amazing. We have seen these KLR and Niven battle a few times for the title so I was hoping this would be the last time, and I really wanted Niven to win the title. I'm not really happy with the ending of this match. For me, it left me really unsatisfied. I don't like when matches don't have a proper ending, sometimes it's necessary to protect the superstars and I guess Niven couldn't really afford another loss to KLR but I wish she could have won. I don't see why Jinny couldn't have attacked after the match because now the story between KLR and Niven doesn't feel finished. I hope Valkyrie is the next challenger for the NXT UK women's title, I think many of the fans are behind her.