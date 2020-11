As usual Truth was confused about who he was facing and ended up getting a big surprise when he realised he had to face the All mighty one Bobby Lashley. He tried to lay down and let Lashley win but Lashley wanted a fight and he got one. I didn't hate this match but it wasn't that good compared to the rest of the week. I was also confused by the end when Lashley stopped Gulak from pinning Truth to attack him and lay him on top of Truth to win the 24/7 title anyway. Bobby definitely proved his dominance and sent a message to Sami Zayn for Survivor Series