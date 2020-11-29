Meg's Weekly 5 (11-23-2020)

This is my selfish complaint this week. WHY TONI, WHY? I was so looking forward to Ember and Toni teaming up and hopefully being in the war games team with Shotzi. Now they have to be against each other, if Moon does go to Shotzi's team. It made sense to me for Storm to team with Moon and Blackheart at first since Candice already had three other members and now Indi isn't in the team which is unfortunate for her. I'm sure she will be involved somehow. I'm glad Toni is doing something different but I was looking forward to them being on the same side for a while. I wonder who is gonna be chosen for Shotzi's team, I guess Rhea is going to want in on the action after being attacked but then who will be the remaining member, I really can't think of who it will be, I would love to hear everyone's theories, drop me a tweet.