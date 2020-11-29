Meg's Weekly 5 (11-23-2020)

Meg's Weekly 5 (11-23-2020)

Author:
Publish date:

After a pretty good Survivor Series, things are returning back to normal as each brand starts to look towards new challengers for the titles. On the black and gold brand we are getting prepared for War games in just one week and tensions are high. NXT UK held the finals of the Heritage Cup with A-Kid taking home the trophy. Let's get to my top 5 best and worst moments!

5 Worst Moments

This is my selfish complaint this week. WHY TONI, WHY? I was so looking forward to Ember and Toni teaming up and hopefully being in the war games team with Shotzi. Now they have to be against each other, if Moon does go to Shotzi's team. It made sense to me&nbsp; for Storm to team with Moon and Blackheart at first since Candice already had three other members and now Indi isn't in the team which is unfortunate for her. I'm sure she will be involved somehow. I'm glad Toni is doing something different but I was looking forward to them being on the same side for a while. I wonder who is gonna be chosen for Shotzi's team, I guess Rhea is going to want in on the action after being attacked but then who will be the remaining member, I really can't think of who it will be, I would love to hear everyone's theories, drop me a tweet.&nbsp;

5. Toni Turns On Moon

This is my selfish complaint this week. WHY TONI, WHY? I was so looking forward to Ember and Toni teaming up and hopefully being in the war games team with Shotzi. Now they have to be against each other, if Moon does go to Shotzi's team. It made sense to me  for Storm to team with Moon and Blackheart at first since Candice already had three other members and now Indi isn't in the team which is unfortunate for her. I'm sure she will be involved somehow. I'm glad Toni is doing something different but I was looking forward to them being on the same side for a while. I wonder who is gonna be chosen for Shotzi's team, I guess Rhea is going to want in on the action after being attacked but then who will be the remaining member, I really can't think of who it will be, I would love to hear everyone's theories, drop me a tweet. 

1 / 5

5 Best Moments

Since the draft I have been really impressed with the efforts made by WWE in the tag division. The power of positivity has definitely spread across both divisions and really helped reignite some excitement around the tag titles. The biggest issue is still the lack of teams on each show but at the moment there's not much that can be done. I worry about wishing teams from NXT would move to Raw or Smackdown as there's no guarantee that they will be used the same. I would love to see a number of tag teams come to challenge the champions on their respective brand but recently we haven't been shown that they will continue to put this much effort into this division, so I understand why many people are concerned about superstars leaving NXT. I am pleased that on Raw and Smackdown the champions have been doing their best to fight every week. I really hope it continues this way.

5. The New Day

Since the draft I have been really impressed with the efforts made by WWE in the tag division. The power of positivity has definitely spread across both divisions and really helped reignite some excitement around the tag titles. The biggest issue is still the lack of teams on each show but at the moment there's not much that can be done. I worry about wishing teams from NXT would move to Raw or Smackdown as there's no guarantee that they will be used the same. I would love to see a number of tag teams come to challenge the champions on their respective brand but recently we haven't been shown that they will continue to put this much effort into this division, so I understand why many people are concerned about superstars leaving NXT. I am pleased that on Raw and Smackdown the champions have been doing their best to fight every week. I really hope it continues this way.

1 / 5

Related Articles

ladder match
WWE News

Meg's Weekly 5 (11-23-2020)

IMG_20201125_215311
Impact Wrestling News

WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (11/28/20)

01-wwe-friday-night-smackdown-on-fox-ratings-viewership-logo-1
WWE News

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (11/27/20)

PicsArt_09-12-01.17.55
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: WCW Saturday Night March 13th, 1993

En4O_MvW4AEai5J
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap & Summary (11/27/20)

smackdown
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage W/ Kevin C. Sullivan (11/27/2020)

055_NXTUK_London_10132020AT_3931--4765b243a5d6b4495ed72ac96ebd312b
WWE

WWE NXT UK Results (11/26/20)

20201112_NXTUK_AkidTrent_FC_Thursday--f3943a8b26e709d8fa9d34854e84f7d5
WWE

WWE NXT UK Preview (11/26/20)