Meg's Weekly 5 (11-30-2020)

This was really strange and I was a little disappointed. I loved the idea of this segment but I don't think it was successfully carried out. I loved that Randy used Bliss as a weakness for The Fiend and it was really interesting to see him appear vulnerable and slightly human. I didn't really like the way the ending played out, I was confused as to why Bliss was so calm and why Randy handed her over as soon as The Fiend asked. I think it would have been better if Randy had taken her, and as the lights came back on the ring was empty so that during the show The Fiend/Wyatt would have to try and get her back. With the high standards they've set over the past few weeks this was just a bit below the bar. I don't feel like anyone really achieved anything from it. It was intense to watch in the moment but afterwards I found myself wondering what actually happened until I realised nothing really did.