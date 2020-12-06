Meg's Weekly 5 (11-30-2020)

We are just a few hours away from NXT Takeover: Wargames. I hope everyone is ready, as it is going to be intense. It's crazy how fast the year has gone and that very soon we will be back on the road to Wrestlemania. But first, in our way are a few obstacles: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. As Raw and Smackdown get ready for the last PPV of the year lets go through my highlights of this week.
5 Worst Moments
5. Moment of Bliss
This was really strange and I was a little disappointed. I loved the idea of this segment but I don't think it was successfully carried out. I loved that Randy used Bliss as a weakness for The Fiend and it was really interesting to see him appear vulnerable and slightly human. I didn't really like the way the ending played out, I was confused as to why Bliss was so calm and why Randy handed her over as soon as The Fiend asked. I think it would have been better if Randy had taken her, and as the lights came back on the ring was empty so that during the show The Fiend/Wyatt would have to try and get her back. With the high standards they've set over the past few weeks this was just a bit below the bar. I don't feel like anyone really achieved anything from it. It was intense to watch in the moment but afterwards I found myself wondering what actually happened until I realised nothing really did.
5 Best Moments
5. Riddle Backstage
Matt Riddle really stood out to me this week, I feel like you either love him or hate him. Personally I love Riddle and I think he is super entertaining. I feel bad for him that no one will listen to him. I'm not always the biggest fan of the backstage segments but when it involves Riddle its usually entertaining to some degree. Serious and grumpy people seem to pair very well with Riddle to counter balance his energy and personality and that's why he works so well with Styles. I love that Riddle doesn't take himself too seriously outside the ring but really steps up when competing. His conversations are always funny when you're not the one talking to him. I hope MVP listens to all of his business ideas he seems to have a lot. Never change Riddle, bro.