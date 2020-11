It's been a while since I've seen Titus O'Neil in this setting. I really enjoyed watching him stand up for himself on Raw. Even though he didn't win the match, it was pretty cool of him to try. I loved when MVP referenced the 'Titus world slide' incident. That will always live in the front of my memory, it will never not make me laugh. Even though it was only a short match it was really nice seeing Titus. The Hurt Business have been giving us some really great segments recently and this week was no different. Bobby Lashley is a great US champion.

