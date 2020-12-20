Meg's Weekly 5 (12-14-2020)

Happy holidays everyone, just a few more days until Christmas and a few hours away from the last PPV of the year, TLC. I think we are getting a gift early after seeing the stacked card for tonight. Let's get into my top 5 of this week.
5 Worst Moments
5. MACE VS Ricochet
During this match the other members of Retribution sat on commentary. I am just overall disappointed in the effectiveness of this faction. Finally they managed to pick up a victory, but it doesn't add on to a long list. The past few weeks have just been constant loses and all Ali seems to care about it that they beat team Raw before Survivor Series. It was one win and they've failed to get another until now. I hope this is going to be a turning point for the group but if they really want to impress people Reckoning needs a win and they need to work better as a team. I want to see better things from them. Their purpose is to prove themselves and show why they should have been treated better and yet they're not proving anything. This week may be a new start for them and let's hope that Ricochet joins them as it might make this more interesting.
5 Best Moments
5. Shayna attacks Lana
Maybe I shouldn't have enjoyed this as much as I did. I felt a little sorry for Lana but this is what she signed up for. The tag-team champions did say it wasn't a good idea for her to step in the ring with Nia Jax. This was so uncomfortable to watch but also so great. Lana sold it really well and Shayna did an amazing job. I did really enjoy this segment, and actually Nia has been surprising me and I think she also did really well. I am worried that Lana will be out until the rumble and come back to win or something crazy like that but I'm hoping that I'm being ridiculous. This was the first time in about a month that I haven't hated a women's segment. Let's hope it gets better from here.