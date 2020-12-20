Meg's Weekly 5 (12-14-2020)

During this match the other members of Retribution sat on commentary. I am just overall disappointed in the effectiveness of this faction. Finally they managed to pick up a victory, but it doesn't add on to a long list. The past few weeks have just been constant loses and all Ali seems to care about it that they beat team Raw before Survivor Series. It was one win and they've failed to get another until now. I hope this is going to be a turning point for the group but if they really want to impress people Reckoning needs a win and they need to work better as a team. I want to see better things from them. Their purpose is to prove themselves and show why they should have been treated better and yet they're not proving anything. This week may be a new start for them and let's hope that Ricochet joins them as it might make this more interesting.