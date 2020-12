This week was really good so there wasn’t much to complain about. This match wasn’t my favourite segment this week but it wasn’t bad. I just wasn’t that excited to see Velveteen Dream battle Adam Cole again we saw this a lot earlier on this year. I think the Undisputed Era are trying to find their new purpose on NXT now they have done everything, it’s now Kyle O’Reilly’s time to shine but it has left the other members not doing as much as they were before. I don’t think it is an issue since the UE were completely running the show last year and at the beginning of this year and we knew it couldn’t last forever but it is taking some time for me to adjust to not having all the members controlling the whole show. I feel like this match was only made just so Adam Cole has something to do. I’m excited to see Kyle battle Finn Balor at New Year’s Evil and maybe see the UE recapture some of the NXT gold.