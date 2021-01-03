Meg’s Weekly 5 (12-28-2020)

Meg’s Weekly 5 (12-28-2020)

Author:
Publish date:

Happy New Year everyone, we are finally in 2021 and we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Raw Legend’s night, New Year’s Evil and at the end of the month The Royal Rumble. We are nearly on the road to Wrestlemania and I’m looking forward to continue sharing my thoughts every week as we get closer. Here’s my first top 5 of 2021. 

5 Worst Moments

It was definitely very hard to pick my bottom 5 this week since we had a really good week, but compared to other segments this week, this wasn’t my favourite. There wasn’t anything I specifically didn’t like but it was just similar to things we’ve already seen. I’m not bored of this storyline because it’s the most exciting currently on Smackdown but I am wondering what’s the next step or end goal. I don’t really have much to say about this story since nothing new has happened. The steel cage match last week was so good and I did enjoy watching them fight around the Thunder-dome is was different.&nbsp;

5. Kevin Owens Vs Jey Uso

It was definitely very hard to pick my bottom 5 this week since we had a really good week, but compared to other segments this week, this wasn’t my favourite. There wasn’t anything I specifically didn’t like but it was just similar to things we’ve already seen. I’m not bored of this storyline because it’s the most exciting currently on Smackdown but I am wondering what’s the next step or end goal. I don’t really have much to say about this story since nothing new has happened. The steel cage match last week was so good and I did enjoy watching them fight around the Thunder-dome is was different. 

1 / 5

5 Best Moments

This was the best women’s match of the week, everything about this match was great story telling. Both teams make sense and I think people were really excited to see Baymella reunited for a second week in a row. The team of Banks and Belair is also a dream team and its come around at the perfect time due to the feuds at the moment. The match really helped showcase and push each of the women further and Carmella winning the match for her team was definitely the best way to continue her storyline with Banks. As much as I don’t want the storyline with Carmella and Banks to continue, right now it’s the best option until someone else becomes available to build a feud for Wrestlemania&nbsp;

5. Women’s Tag-Team Match

This was the best women’s match of the week, everything about this match was great story telling. Both teams make sense and I think people were really excited to see Baymella reunited for a second week in a row. The team of Banks and Belair is also a dream team and its come around at the perfect time due to the feuds at the moment. The match really helped showcase and push each of the women further and Carmella winning the match for her team was definitely the best way to continue her storyline with Banks. As much as I don’t want the storyline with Carmella and Banks to continue, right now it’s the best option until someone else becomes available to build a feud for Wrestlemania 

1 / 5

Related Articles

2CAB4842-F368-40ED-B548-11646544DEC9
WWE News

Meg’s Weekly 5 (12-28-2020)

F62E395D-3A0D-4C5C-8BC6-1313A96C3E0E
WWE News

WWE Friday Night Smackdown New Year’s Edition Viewership and Ratings 1.1.21

EqsJW5lXIAEreBF
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown (1/1/21) Recap

sknyd
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (1/1/2021)

EVENING 12.31
AEW News

Evening News 12.31.20 | WWE Tribute To Brodie Lee | Smackdown Change | Zicky Dice Update | Omega Trademarks | Unaired Brodie Tribute | Dusty Classic | AEW Figures Update

AEW-Games-645x370
AEW News

AEW Predictions For 2021

AM News 12.31 (1)
AEW News

It's The Morning News 12.31.20, You Know What That Means | Thank You Brodie Lee

Evenign NEWS 12.30
WWE News

Evening News 12.30.20 | Riddle Inks Deal | Page loses | Flair on Hart's Show | X-Pac One More Run