Meg’s Weekly 5 (12-28-2020)

This was the best women’s match of the week, everything about this match was great story telling. Both teams make sense and I think people were really excited to see Baymella reunited for a second week in a row. The team of Banks and Belair is also a dream team and its come around at the perfect time due to the feuds at the moment. The match really helped showcase and push each of the women further and Carmella winning the match for her team was definitely the best way to continue her storyline with Banks. As much as I don’t want the storyline with Carmella and Banks to continue, right now it’s the best option until someone else becomes available to build a feud for Wrestlemania