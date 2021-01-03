Meg’s Weekly 5 (12-28-2020)

Happy New Year everyone, we are finally in 2021 and we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Raw Legend’s night, New Year’s Evil and at the end of the month The Royal Rumble. We are nearly on the road to Wrestlemania and I’m looking forward to continue sharing my thoughts every week as we get closer. Here’s my first top 5 of 2021.
5 Worst Moments
5. Kevin Owens Vs Jey Uso
It was definitely very hard to pick my bottom 5 this week since we had a really good week, but compared to other segments this week, this wasn’t my favourite. There wasn’t anything I specifically didn’t like but it was just similar to things we’ve already seen. I’m not bored of this storyline because it’s the most exciting currently on Smackdown but I am wondering what’s the next step or end goal. I don’t really have much to say about this story since nothing new has happened. The steel cage match last week was so good and I did enjoy watching them fight around the Thunder-dome is was different.
5 Best Moments
5. Women’s Tag-Team Match
This was the best women’s match of the week, everything about this match was great story telling. Both teams make sense and I think people were really excited to see Baymella reunited for a second week in a row. The team of Banks and Belair is also a dream team and its come around at the perfect time due to the feuds at the moment. The match really helped showcase and push each of the women further and Carmella winning the match for her team was definitely the best way to continue her storyline with Banks. As much as I don’t want the storyline with Carmella and Banks to continue, right now it’s the best option until someone else becomes available to build a feud for Wrestlemania