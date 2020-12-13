Meg's Weekly 5 (12-7-2020)

Author:
TLC is just one week away, and Christmas is coming early as we are being gifted some amazing matches to close out the year. Last Sunday NXT superstars brought the fight at Wargames in an unforgettable Takeover. Let's get straight into my top 5. 

5 Worst Moments

5. Kofi vs Alexander

5 Best Moments

5. Tag Champs On Raw Talk

