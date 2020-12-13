Meg's Weekly 5 (12-7-2020)

I still don't know why Shayna isn't a permanent guest on Raw Talk or why she doesn't have a spin off with Truth, this definitely stopped the night from being a total disaster. The women's tag-team champions were not in a good mood this week and I don't blame them. Tomorrow night, Nia will have a match against Lana and I'm sure we all know how that is going to end up. This was maybe my favourite discussion that they had on Raw Talk since Shayna wasn't convinced Asuka was being a good friend by talking Lana into the match, "hey, I bet you can stand out in the middle of traffic, go on!" Shayna always does come up with the funniest things on this show, even when she's in a bad mood. For the first time ever I really agree with everything Nia said, they all consistently worked hard for years and in comparison Lana has worked hard for 5 minutes. " I am sick and tired of the way things are around here." - Shayna Baszler.