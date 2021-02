I didn’t hate this but it wasn’t my favourite segment of the night. I’m feeling like Miz TV and their craziness is going a bit too far now. I’m not too sure why, since I am usually a big fan of The Miz and Morrison. They usually have a good balance of fun and wrestling but I think the line has been blurred. Maybe it was just a bad week. Does the Miz always have to bring up Daniel Bryan? Poor Bryan he'll never win, when will he let this go! I feel like some of the jokes and fun on WWE should be left more to social media and not on TV since then it becomes a choice whether people want to watch this as I feel a lot of us don’t. The best part about this was Damian Priest but I’ll talk about that later.