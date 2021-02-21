Meg's Weekly 5 (2-15-2021)

Happy Elimination Chamber day. We are getting very close to Wrestlemania now with only 48 days left to go. We are still waiting for any matches to be booked as Bianca Belair and Edge still haven't officially challenged anyone yet. Last Sunday was NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day and it was amazing. I loved it from start to finish and the drama rolled onto this weeks episode of NXT. There's a lot to talk about so let's get to it.
5 Worst Moments
5. Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn really ruined a great moment. It actually got under my skin a little. I was so drawn in by the confrontation happening between these two and then I was snapped out of it when Sami decided he wanted to be involved in the discussion and make things all about himself. This was a perfect moment ruined. It does look like Edge will challenge Roman at Wrestlemania if Roman successfully defends his title against the winner of the Elimination chamber. Everything else about Roman and Edge during Smackdown was perfect but Zayn really bothered me.
5 Best Moments
5. Elimination Chamber
Many of our wishes were granted when the Miz removed himself from the Elimination Chamber and Kofi won the chance to take his place. This was definitely the best decision after seeing the reaction by fans last week when Kofi wasn’t announced to be in the chamber. Kofi is one of the most exciting superstars when he steps in the ring and his energy is always needed. I think Kofi will bring a lot to this match and I’m looking forward to seeing his high flying fun offence as always. I am a fan of the Miz but he wasn’t the right fit for this match and since he already has the Money In The Bank briefcase he can still potentially leave the chamber with the WWE title anyway.