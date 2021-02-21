Meg's Weekly 5 (2-15-2021)

Meg's Weekly 5 (2-15-2021)

Author:
Publish date:

Happy Elimination Chamber day. We are getting very close to Wrestlemania now with only 48 days left to go. We are still waiting for any matches to be booked as Bianca Belair and Edge still haven't officially challenged anyone yet. Last Sunday was NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day and it was amazing. I loved it from start to finish and the drama rolled onto this weeks episode of NXT. There's a lot to talk about so let's get to it. 

5 Worst Moments

Sami Zayn really ruined a great moment. It actually got under my skin a little. I was so drawn in by the confrontation happening between these two and then I was snapped out of it when Sami decided he wanted to be involved in the discussion and make things all about himself. This was a perfect moment ruined. It does look like Edge will challenge Roman at Wrestlemania if Roman successfully defends his title against the winner of the Elimination chamber. Everything else about Roman and Edge during Smackdown was perfect but Zayn really bothered me.&nbsp;

5. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn really ruined a great moment. It actually got under my skin a little. I was so drawn in by the confrontation happening between these two and then I was snapped out of it when Sami decided he wanted to be involved in the discussion and make things all about himself. This was a perfect moment ruined. It does look like Edge will challenge Roman at Wrestlemania if Roman successfully defends his title against the winner of the Elimination chamber. Everything else about Roman and Edge during Smackdown was perfect but Zayn really bothered me. 

1 / 5

5 Best Moments

Many of our wishes were granted when the Miz removed himself from the Elimination Chamber and Kofi won the chance to take his place. This was definitely the best decision after seeing the reaction by fans last week when Kofi wasn’t announced to be in the chamber. Kofi is one of the most exciting superstars when he steps in the ring and his energy is always needed. I think Kofi will bring a lot to this match and I’m looking forward to seeing his high flying fun offence as always. I am a fan of the Miz but he wasn’t the right fit for this match and since he already has the Money In The Bank briefcase he can still potentially leave the chamber with the WWE title anyway.&nbsp;

5. Elimination Chamber

Many of our wishes were granted when the Miz removed himself from the Elimination Chamber and Kofi won the chance to take his place. This was definitely the best decision after seeing the reaction by fans last week when Kofi wasn’t announced to be in the chamber. Kofi is one of the most exciting superstars when he steps in the ring and his energy is always needed. I think Kofi will bring a lot to this match and I’m looking forward to seeing his high flying fun offence as always. I am a fan of the Miz but he wasn’t the right fit for this match and since he already has the Money In The Bank briefcase he can still potentially leave the chamber with the WWE title anyway. 

1 / 5

Related Articles

F35A9011-AB2B-4292-8B02-AADBC67AC641
WWE

Meg's Weekly 5 (2-15-2021)

42CB7AAC-A835-48DD-AB7A-03701DE03C72
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings 2.19.21

EuogqaUWQAAXEm_
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap (2/19/21)

Euoa4nTWYAAo0R3
LIVE Coverage

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Coverage (2/19/21)

Elimination-Chamber-Graphic
WWE

Fantasy Re-Booking the Elimination Chamber

Buddy_Murphy_bio--757f7d1ba1cd4756e5e43cb850a233b5
WWE News

What to do with Murphy

NBC-UNIVERSAL
WWE

NBC Joins FOX & ABC In Ditching Nielsen’s Traditional Ratings System

01-aew-dynamite-vs-nxt-on-usa-tv-ratings-viewership-wednesday-night-wars-2_0
AEW News

WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings/Viewership 2/17/21