Meg's Weekly 5 (2-15-2021)

Many of our wishes were granted when the Miz removed himself from the Elimination Chamber and Kofi won the chance to take his place. This was definitely the best decision after seeing the reaction by fans last week when Kofi wasn’t announced to be in the chamber. Kofi is one of the most exciting superstars when he steps in the ring and his energy is always needed. I think Kofi will bring a lot to this match and I’m looking forward to seeing his high flying fun offence as always. I am a fan of the Miz but he wasn’t the right fit for this match and since he already has the Money In The Bank briefcase he can still potentially leave the chamber with the WWE title anyway.