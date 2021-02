Weekly readers will know I am usually the first to critique Charlotte on anything does, but this week I can honestly say she did really well. I am not a fan of hers and for me I was really able to feel her emotions and I could sympathise with her. I think a lot of it comes from also wanting Ric Flair to go home. His constant involvement in matches and terrible work with Lacey is very annoying and I can see Charlotte's frustrations. I think she did a really good job in making us connect with her and I hope Ric listens and stays away for a while.