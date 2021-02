With his old 'burn it down' entrance music, the Messiah returned to Smackdown. I really missed that music I'm so glad he is using it again. I am so happy to see him back. The ring was surrounded by the Smackdown locker room all to welcome the Messiah back. He began what seemed to be a heart felt speech about his new baby girl (congratulations to Becky and Seth) until he changed his tune and began announcing his new plans for the future of Smackdown. Rollins has a new vision that he believes everyone needs to embrace. Very rudely, the Smackdown superstars all began to leave the ring side area. I don't think they cared what he had to say any longer. Cesaro was the only man left behind until he then too decided to leave causing Seth to brutally attack him. I guess all they had to do was embrace the vision so really Cesaro can only blame himself for this.