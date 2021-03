We had a really great week so I'm going to have to nit-pick a little. Reigns is known to be fantastic on the mic but recently he has been recycling the same old things that are always said to Bryan. I am really bored of hearing this stuff directed at Daniel Bryan. When is everyone going to realise he isn't a 'B+ player' and he is actually better than 90% of the locker room. He is for sure a future Hall Of Famer and it wasn't by accident, he works incredibly hard and deserves more credit. I don't think Bryan even needs titles to prove it, he is just that good. Amongst fans I think most people recognise him as one of the best but whenever he is in a storyline against a top heel they through the same insults at him, it's getting tedious.