Meg's Weekly 5 (3-15-2021)

We are on the last stop before Wrestlemania, Fastlane. Personally, I think we had another mixed week. A normal week, I think I would be feeling positive but less than 3 weeks away from Wrestlemania I feel like it should be bigger. Hopefully from Monday things will pick up. Let's get into my top 5 for this week. 

5 Worst Moments

This didn't feel like NXT. It is exactly what is happening on Smackdown in the women's division. I don't mind it to much on Smackdown but I really don't think the best way to build a big championship match is to put them in a team together. So far with Sasha and Bianca it works since they get along but on NXT it doesn't. The ending of the show was very predictable, no one thought they would really get along. I don't think it added anything to their feud. Overall, I just wasn't feeling it.&nbsp;

5. NXT Main Event

5 Best Moments

Asuka came back from injury with revenge in mind. Although I am very unhappy with the lack of time given to, in my opinion, the best segment of the night, I loved the idea of this. Asuka really seemed to snap bringing back her ruthless side and was the most aggressive we have seen in a while. It was unfortunate that Baszler was on the other end of it but hopefully this is the beginning of a bigger storyline that could involve a match at Wrestlemania between the two. I wish the match had lasted longer but there was no time left on the card because Shane wanted to play games. I've been waiting for this side of Asuka to come back out and I think Baszler knocking her teeth out really helped that. This is the quality the women's division can produce, imagine if they had just 10 minutes more.&nbsp;

5. Shayna Baszler Vs Asuka

