Meg's Weekly 5 (3-15-2021)

Asuka came back from injury with revenge in mind. Although I am very unhappy with the lack of time given to, in my opinion, the best segment of the night, I loved the idea of this. Asuka really seemed to snap bringing back her ruthless side and was the most aggressive we have seen in a while. It was unfortunate that Baszler was on the other end of it but hopefully this is the beginning of a bigger storyline that could involve a match at Wrestlemania between the two. I wish the match had lasted longer but there was no time left on the card because Shane wanted to play games. I've been waiting for this side of Asuka to come back out and I think Baszler knocking her teeth out really helped that. This is the quality the women's division can produce, imagine if they had just 10 minutes more.