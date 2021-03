Finally Peyton got an opportunity to face Asuka. After her promo on Raw Talk I knew this was coming soon and it's about time. I still disagree with the Iiconics being split up at all since they were neither woman got the singles run they deserved. Peyton really impressed me in this match she did great considering it was against the Raw women's championship, Asuka. I hope this wasn't it for her, she has so much potential she just needs the opportunity to keep wrestling. They only way she will get better reactions from fans and become better in the ring is if she has more matches. Women's wrestling is amazing if all of the women get that chance to grow.