I know I'm not the only one feeling like this but I really don't feel like it is Wrestlemania season. I think I can put most of it down to Fastlane but I'm not sure. I think there's so much talk about Fastlane that WWE are failing to build much excitement for the biggest PPV of the year. I really think it is a terrible idea having a PPV just 3 weeks away from Wrestlemania. I have a feeling there is a big reason for this event like a surprise comeback and it allowed me to be accepting of the PPV, but the more I think about it I realise even that isn't even a good reason when we had Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber too. I hope Fastlane will be better than all of our expectations. As for Wrestlemania we all know it won't be terrible but I just don't feel the usual excitement we get during this time of year.