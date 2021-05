I am in two minds about this, I’m a little bit disappointed at how predictable it was, since that isn't usually NXT's style. NXT UK is really good at giving opportunities to so many people and I was hoping it would have been Valkyrie replacing Xia Brookside to win since she hasn’t had a title opportunity yet. I don't really want to see a match we’ve only just recently watched again, however, I can't really complain since the first time these two faced off it was amazing and a part two, I'm sure, will also be amazing. I still hold on to hope that they're saving KLR vs Valkyrie for the return of NXT UK Takeover when it is safe.