This was probably the least interesting segment of the week. I lost interest in the 24/7 title a long time ago. It's been a while since it was featured on Raw, I love seeing Truth on Raw but I wish it was without the nonsense of the 24/7 title. Even in a 3 hour show WWE struggle to showcase a lot of the talent and I would much rather the time was spent on other matches. It's a wrestling show and this title never brings us any good wrestling.