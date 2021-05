After the match between Martinez and Ramier, Martinez was celebrating her victory when the lights went out, smoked filled the ring and Tian Sha appeared on the screen. The lights went out again and just before Mercedes left the ring she realised she had been marked. This is the same symbol drawn on Boa before he was taken. Does this mean they are targeting Mercedes or recruiting her? I love the amount of women's matches we get on NXT and we get really interesting feuds even outside of the title picture. I'll be looking forward to seeing how this progresses.