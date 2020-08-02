Meg's Weekly 5 (7-27-20)

This week in WWE, we had some very shocking moments on Smackdown, some matches made for Summerslam and as always some great wrestling . Let's go through my 5 best and worst moments.

5 Worst Moments 5. Mustafa Ali vs Bobby Lashley Last week everyone was very excited about the return of the high-flying Mustafa Ali. However this week the momentum he had built was quickly buried when Bobby Lashley dominated Ali. The match itself consisted of Lashley throwing Ali around the ring the majority of the time. Eventually Lashley got Ali in the full nelson forcing Ali to tap out. I was looking forward to seeing a revamped Ali now he has returned but it doesn't seem like much has changed in terms of his booking. I like the idea of Bobby Lashley becoming more of a dominant character in the ring and adding credibility to the Hurt Business but my issues lies with it being at the expense of Mustafa Ali. Let's see how this develops over the coming weeks and if Mustafa Ali can regain some of his momentum. 1 / 5

Raw this week was underwhelming and there were many spots that I didn't enjoy, I think the show will pack a lot more excitement as we get closer to Summerslam. On a more positive note, let's look at my favourite things that happened this week.