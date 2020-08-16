Meg's Weekly 5 (8-10-2020)

Although I'm not happy with the result ( being a Baszler fan) this was a fantastic match and really brought something different to the card. I was definitely looking forward to this match and I wasn't disappointed. They showcased the NXT talent very well and it was fun seeing some of my favourite superstars from different brands collide. It was very predictable that Asuka was going to win but I still enjoyed the match. I'm not happy that Shayna picked up another loss in a high stakes situation but her time will come eventually and I'm trying not to be too upset about it. I've always been a big fan of battle royals because we get to see different match combinations that we may never get to see again for example Bianca Belair and Tamina, two powerhouses going at it. One thing I'm really enjoying in WWE is how much TV time the women have received recently and it doesn't feel forced, they really deserve to be on TV and they're proving it by putting on amazing matches. I'm really looking forward to seeing the women's division in WWE continue to grow.