Meg's Weekly 5 (8-10-2020)

After another action packed week of wrestling, Let's run down my top 5 best and worst moments of this week. Again this week I've struggled to pick 5 things that I didn't enjoy, I've been enjoying wrestling a lot more recently with the current build to Summerslam and NXT Takeover. Not everything is perfect but there hasn't been much I've disliked.
5 Worst Moments
5. Ninjas
I'm so bored of Ninjas taking up time each week on Raw. They don't add anything to the product anymore, they helped with the Viking Profits segment back in the beginning and they did get the whole of the wrestling community talking but now it's lost all purpose. This was one of those segments that I don't really pay attention to because it doesn't offer any entertainment or any really good wrestling, everything is just average. I want to see something different come from these Ninjas if they're going to keep being used on Raw. When the Ninjas first appeared I was in the minority that actually thought it was a funny segment, I love a bit of fun but this isn't entertaining anymore and is bordering on annoying now.
There were a lot of interesting matches and segments this week building so much anticipation to Summerslam. Looking towards the positive side of wrestling this week, here's my top 5 moments this week.
5 Best Moments
5. Triple Brand Battle Royal
Although I'm not happy with the result ( being a Baszler fan) this was a fantastic match and really brought something different to the card. I was definitely looking forward to this match and I wasn't disappointed. They showcased the NXT talent very well and it was fun seeing some of my favourite superstars from different brands collide. It was very predictable that Asuka was going to win but I still enjoyed the match. I'm not happy that Shayna picked up another loss in a high stakes situation but her time will come eventually and I'm trying not to be too upset about it. I've always been a big fan of battle royals because we get to see different match combinations that we may never get to see again for example Bianca Belair and Tamina, two powerhouses going at it. One thing I'm really enjoying in WWE is how much TV time the women have received recently and it doesn't feel forced, they really deserve to be on TV and they're proving it by putting on amazing matches. I'm really looking forward to seeing the women's division in WWE continue to grow.