Meg's Weekly 5 (8-17-2020)

The week of NXT Takeover and Summerslam is always filled with so much anticipation and excitement. With NXT Takeover being unsurprisingly amazing we look ahead to Summerslam tonight, but before we get there I'm going to run down my Top 5 best and worst moments from this week.
5 Worst Moments
5. Thunderdome screens
I don't want to be someone who is shooting this down without giving it a chance but so far I'm not really a fan of it aesthetically. I think it's a great opportunity for the fans to interact and many people will be excited about it but I just think it's a little distracting especially with the same people on multiple screens or the members of the WWE universe that are falling asleep live on TV. I think if more people get involved and look like they're having fun it will improve. Maybe it's something we just need to get used to. I'm willing to give it a few weeks before I make a final judgement.
5 Best Moments
5. North American Title Match
This match was amazing. I would happily watch this match at every Takeover. NXT ladder matches always bring so much energy to the card and they always deliver breath taking spots like Bronson Reed jumping off the top of a ladder with Candice LeRae on his back. I loved the addition of Candice in this match she stopped Grimes from winning and helped create a massive moment with Reed. The Gargano's continue to grow their characters in all situations proving their unmatchable chemistry. Candice is a tough fighter and she always shows it especially when helping Gargano. I really couldn't predict who was going to win this match but I'm very happy with the result. Since November last year Damian Priest has really stood out to me and he has continued to work really hard and he's constantly improving. When he is done in the hot tub I'll be looking forward to seeing what kind of champion Priest will be.