Meg's Weekly 5 (8-17-2020)

This match was amazing. I would happily watch this match at every Takeover. NXT ladder matches always bring so much energy to the card and they always deliver breath taking spots like Bronson Reed jumping off the top of a ladder with Candice LeRae on his back. I loved the addition of Candice in this match she stopped Grimes from winning and helped create a massive moment with Reed. The Gargano's continue to grow their characters in all situations proving their unmatchable chemistry. Candice is a tough fighter and she always shows it especially when helping Gargano. I really couldn't predict who was going to win this match but I'm very happy with the result. Since November last year Damian Priest has really stood out to me and he has continued to work really hard and he's constantly improving. When he is done in the hot tub I'll be looking forward to seeing what kind of champion Priest will be.