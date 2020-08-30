Meg's Weekly 5 (8-24-2020)

Last week I wasn't sure where they were headed with the tag team division and I didn't think Breezango had a chance of beating Imperium. How wrong was I? This is a major win for Breezango and I'm really happy for them. They deserve those titles and they've really put in the work. I'm very shocked that someone was able to stop Imperium but I am glad it was them. I hope that they really start to step up the standards in the division because with the right competition they can really help improve the whole brand. Although I still think that if they have too much fun it can detract from the division and the prestige of the titles but this week they came out with their game faces on and really showed the world they are a serious team. I will be keeping a close eye on what they do following this big win and I'm also excited to see what is next for Imperium and if they return to NXT UK when they come back on September 17th.