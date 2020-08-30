Meg's Weekly 5 (8-24-2020)

Let's start this top 5 off with a recurring problem, I don't understand where this storyline is heading or how it's going to help any superstar involved. 3 weeks ago I questioned this and I'm yet to receive any answers. The pairing of Natalya and Lana still doesn't make any sense to me and each week it becomes more annoying. As a fan of Natalya Neidhart I hate to see this happen to her. Mickie James role in this storyline makes it seem like she's a young new superstar that needs to be 'put over' but as we all know that's not the case. Her getting 'bullied' by this new partnership doesn't really make me feel any particular way towards James, I'm just more embarrassed for Natalya and Lana if anything. It feels like a segment we would watch in 2008 when they were both much younger and not many people wanted to watch the women wrestle. I really hope that there's a plan for these women and this isn't just a filler storyline.