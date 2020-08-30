Meg's Weekly 5 (8-24-2020)

Meg's Weekly 5 (8-24-2020)

With the fallout from Summerslam and NXT Takeover and only a week to prepare for Payback this weekend WWE programming was filled to the brim with action. We saw some returning faces and great matches but also some really disappointing segments this week. Given that last weekend was phenomenal I'm not surprised that this week of wrestling didn't match up. 

5 Worst Moments

Let's start this top 5 off with a recurring problem, I don't understand where this storyline is heading or how it's going to help any superstar involved. 3 weeks ago I questioned this and I'm yet to receive any answers. The pairing of Natalya and Lana still doesn't make any sense to me and each week it becomes more annoying. As a fan of Natalya Neidhart I hate to see this happen to her. Mickie James role in this storyline makes it seem like she's a young new superstar that needs to be 'put over' but as we all know that's not the case. Her getting 'bullied' by this new partnership doesn't really make me feel any particular way towards James, I'm just more embarrassed for Natalya and Lana if anything. It feels like a segment we would watch in 2008 when they were both much younger and not many people wanted to watch the women wrestle. I really hope that there's&nbsp; a plan for these women and this isn't just a filler storyline.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Last week I wasn't sure where they were headed with the tag team division and I didn't think Breezango had a chance of beating Imperium. How wrong was I? This is a major win for Breezango and I'm really happy for them. They deserve those titles and they've really put in the work. I'm very shocked that someone was able to stop Imperium but I am glad it was them. I hope that they really start to step up the standards in the division because with the right competition they can really help improve the whole brand. Although I still think that if they have too much fun it can detract from the division and the prestige of the titles but this week they came out with their game faces on and really showed the world they are a serious team. I will be keeping a close eye on what they do following this big win and I'm also excited to see what is next for Imperium and if they return to NXT UK when they come back on September 17th.&nbsp;&nbsp;

