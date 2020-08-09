Meg's Weekly 5 (8-3-20)

Shaking things up from last week Raw delivered a very exciting show with lots of new storylines. NXT, as always, brought us loads of entertainment and some great matches. Smackdown delivered some really shocking moments and had the universe talking. It was really hard to choose 5 of the worst moments this week, overall I really enjoyed wrestling this week, so excuse me for nit-picking. Here are some moments that could have been better:

5 Worst Moments 5. Bronson Reed vs Shane Thorne NXT this week started with an aggressive, fast-paced match-up between Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley. This really set the atmosphere for the night and had many fans excited for the rest of the show. After this match the energy died down with Shane Thorne vs Bronson Reed. It wasn't that memorable and I don't think it really helped either superstar. I can see how it may be beneficial for people who don't know much about Reed, for them to see how dominant he is. Personally I found it a bit boring, it came across as just a filler match. I have high standards this week and sadly this match didn't reach them. 1 / 5

Let's move on to all the amazing things that happened this week:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website