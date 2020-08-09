Meg's Weekly 5 (8-3-20)

Shaking things up from last week Raw delivered a very exciting show with lots of new storylines. NXT, as always, brought us loads of entertainment and some great matches. Smackdown delivered some really shocking moments and had the universe talking. It was really hard to choose 5 of the worst moments this week, overall I really enjoyed wrestling this week, so excuse me for nit-picking. Here are some moments that could have been better:
5 Worst Moments
5. Bronson Reed vs Shane Thorne
NXT this week started with an aggressive, fast-paced match-up between Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley. This really set the atmosphere for the night and had many fans excited for the rest of the show. After this match the energy died down with Shane Thorne vs Bronson Reed. It wasn't that memorable and I don't think it really helped either superstar. I can see how it may be beneficial for people who don't know much about Reed, for them to see how dominant he is. Personally I found it a bit boring, it came across as just a filler match. I have high standards this week and sadly this match didn't reach them.
1 / 5
Let's move on to all the amazing things that happened this week:
5 Best Moments
5. Women's Championships
Last week I was worried about the future of the women's division. I was wrong to be worried, Stephanie McMahon came in to save the day, announcing a triple-brand 12 woman battle royal. Stephanie reminded everyone who the Real Boss is. On Raw Sasha faced off against Shayna Baszler after Baszler punched her right in the mouth. Putting on an amazing wrestling match, Sasha Banks really showing her skills in the ring and survived against the Queen of Spades. Asuka's eventual involvement caused the ref to controversially call the match and it lead to Asuka holding down the ring. After an interview Shayna told Asuka she will be cheering her on to win the title off Banks, only so she can take it from Asuka. Next week will surely be filled with a lot of excitement finding out the next challengers for both titles.