Meg's Weekly 5 (8-31-2020)

The week following on from Payback was intense as expected. NXT provided us with NXT's Super Tuesday which we will get to see continue next week. I thoroughly enjoyed wrestling this week and I feel like there is a lot to talk about so without any further delay here's my worst 5 moments this week. 

5 Worst Moments

This was the only part of Smackdown I didn't enjoy this week. I'm finding it hard to be interested in any of the tag-team action recently. There are rarely any good storylines involved and it's usually the same thing every week. I believe the tag division is where WWE is lacking the most. There never seems to be any real thought put behind the storylines and matches. I feel like they don't care, so why should I? They need to find a way to make these matches more exciting so the fans can invest in the characters and the stories. With only a few strong tag teams in each brand they should all be striving to be entertaining and make each match different. Recently, even with different superstars the matches all feel the same. I want to go back to loving tag-team wrestling again.&nbsp;

5. Smackdown Tag-Team Division

5 Best Moments

I'm really enjoying this new Roman Reigns and the partnership with Paul Heyman. Less talking allows Reigns to stay in character and there is no one better on the mic than Heyman. Clearly it has payed off for him as he is now the new Universal champion. When I saw him interact with Jey I could feel the animosity coming off them it was amazing to see. Even though I could predict that Jey Uso would win before the match even began it didn't stop me from being excited. I think this feud will contain some fantastic story telling from both guys and Roman will look like an even bigger heel when he squashes his Uso. I'm really looking forward to seeing this play out. 'Welcome, you know the rest'...

5. Roman Reigns Vs Jey Uso

