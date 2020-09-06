Meg's Weekly 5 (8-31-2020)

This was the only part of Smackdown I didn't enjoy this week. I'm finding it hard to be interested in any of the tag-team action recently. There are rarely any good storylines involved and it's usually the same thing every week. I believe the tag division is where WWE is lacking the most. There never seems to be any real thought put behind the storylines and matches. I feel like they don't care, so why should I? They need to find a way to make these matches more exciting so the fans can invest in the characters and the stories. With only a few strong tag teams in each brand they should all be striving to be entertaining and make each match different. Recently, even with different superstars the matches all feel the same. I want to go back to loving tag-team wrestling again.