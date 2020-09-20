Meg's Weekly 5 (9-14-2020)

The first time we saw this match at Summerslam I thought it was the least entertaining match of the night. Due to this, I'm really not looking forward to seeing it again. The interactions between them on Raw since have been good but it hasn't been enough to excite me for Clash of champions. There's two reasons I can think of for why this could be happening again. One, they couldn't find any other challengers for McIntyre. Two, Orton is going to win the title this time. I'm personally not ready for Drew's reign to be over as he hasn't had an opportunity to be the champion with the fans in attendance. I hope that I'm surprised during Clash of champions and that it's a really good match but we will find out soon enough.