Meg's Weekly 5 (9-14-2020)

This weeks episode of Raw Talk was so great. The combination of CharTruth (Charly Caruso and R-Truth) and the superstars always makes for a comedic environment even when they are trying to be serious. On the show this week was Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax and Aleister Black. I like this show because it allows the superstars to delve deeper into their characters and help the fans understand their motives better. Zelina and Caruso have had a rocky past before and this week was no different, Zelina was able to explain why she is focussing more on herself and why she has challenged Asuka whilst also showing off her heel side a bit more interacting with Charly. We then had Shayna and Nia on the show, I was laughing non-stop. Shayna and Truth have a great relationship and every time Shayna is on Raw Talk it's always so much fun. They should just create a Shayna and Truth cooking show at this point.