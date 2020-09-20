Meg's Weekly 5 (9-14-2020)

Meg's Weekly 5 (9-14-2020)

This week we were finally graced with the return of NXT UK. British wrestling is back! I really enjoyed the majority of the shows this week including Raw Talk. Smackdown was a little weak compared to the other shows but overall it was a solid week. Now just 7 days away from Clash of Champions let's count down the best and worst moments this week. 

5 Worst Moments

The first time we saw this match at Summerslam I thought it was the least entertaining match of the night. Due to this, I'm really not looking forward to seeing it again. The interactions between them on Raw since have been good but it hasn't been enough to excite me for Clash of champions. There's two reasons I can think of for why this could be happening again. One, they couldn't find any other challengers for McIntyre. Two, Orton is going to win the title this time. I'm personally not ready for Drew's reign to be over as he hasn't had an opportunity to be the champion with the fans in attendance. I hope that I'm surprised during Clash of champions and that it's a really good match but we will find out soon enough.&nbsp;&nbsp;

5. Orton vs McIntyre Again

5 Best Moments

This weeks episode of Raw Talk was so great. The combination of CharTruth (Charly Caruso and R-Truth) and the superstars always makes for a comedic environment even when they are trying to be serious. On the show this week was Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax and Aleister Black. I like this show because it allows the superstars to delve deeper into their characters and help the fans understand their motives better. Zelina and Caruso have had a rocky past before and this week was no different, Zelina was able to explain why she is focussing more on herself and why she has challenged Asuka whilst also showing off her heel side a bit more interacting with Charly.&nbsp; We then had Shayna and Nia on the show, I was laughing non-stop. Shayna and Truth have a great relationship and every time Shayna is on Raw Talk it's always so much fun. They should just create a Shayna and Truth cooking show at this point.&nbsp;

5. Raw Talk

