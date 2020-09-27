Meg's Weekly 5 (9-21-2020)

Time for my unpopular opinion of the week. I thought this was really funny and brought the Mysterio family full circle bringing back the DNA test from 15 years ago, this time with a twist. Seth is the perfect heel character. His acting skills were on point. I really enjoyed the segment and it helped me to understand why the whole family is always hanging around. I think people had mixed opinions about this and I can understand why, I wasn't so sure of it myself at first. Whether you liked it or not, everyone had an opinion about it and that's something I feel has been lacking in WWE recently. There's a lot of segments that I really just don't care about but this captivated my attention. I'm interested to see the dynamic between Aalyah and Rey after his comments on Monday. Also curious about what is happening between Murphy and Aalyah, will she abandon her family?