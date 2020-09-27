Meg's Weekly 5 (9-21-2020)

Meg's Weekly 5 (9-21-2020)

Another week has passed we are just a few hours away from Clash  of champions. We have new number one contenders in NXT and Retribution finally unmasked. We are two weeks into the return of NXT UK and it's only getting better. Let's talk about the best and worst moments of the week according to me:

5 Worst Moments

Riddle's momentum has dropped recently and this week definitely didn't help his case. When he joined Smackdown everyone was really excited and he came in with a bang beating AJ Styles in his first match, he then was in a feud with Corbin which was underwhelming. After that he disappeared for a while. I feel like he is yet to find his footing on Smackdown. There are many dream opponents for Riddle on Smackdown but these superstars are all in storylines already. I'm disappointed that he lost clean to Corbin and I hope he can come back from this. Maybe when it is safe Pete Dunne can return to America and the Broserweights can be reunited, we could definitely use a new tag team.

5. Matt Riddle

5 Best Moments

Time for my unpopular opinion of the week. I thought this was really funny and brought the Mysterio family full circle bringing back the DNA test from 15 years&nbsp; ago, this time with a twist. Seth is the perfect heel character. His acting skills were on point. I really enjoyed the segment and it helped me to understand why the whole family is always hanging around. I think people had mixed opinions about this and I can understand why, I wasn't so sure of it myself at first. Whether you liked it or not, everyone had an opinion about it and that's something I feel has been lacking in WWE recently. There's a lot of segments that I really just don't care about but this captivated my attention. I'm interested to see the dynamic between Aalyah and Rey after his comments on Monday. Also curious about what is happening between Murphy and Aalyah, will she abandon her family?

5. DNA Test

