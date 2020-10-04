Meg's Weekly 5 (9-28-2020) - WWE Wrestling News World
Meg's Weekly 5 (9-28-2020)

This week we experienced the fallout from Clash of Champions and saw the last week of TV before the draft starts next Friday. This draft couldn't come any faster, let's hope some fresh faces will really help the title picture in all divisions. I'm finding myself having the same issues with Raw and Smackdown every week and I'm hoping from next week that will change. 

5 Worst Moments

5. No Raw Underground

Like many, I was still unsure whether this was a good idea. Most weeks I thought I enjoyed it but I wondered how much it really added to the show. This week the absence of Raw Underground answered all of my questions. I really missed it. I think it adds something different to the show and now I realise how important that was. Raw is a really long show and can usually be filled of the same thing each week and it can get very repetitive and dull on occasion. I'm a big fan of new things that help break up Raw and change the dynamic a bit, Retribution provided that for a while before that storyline died. The transitions between the ring and underground subconsciously force me to pay attention because it can change very quickly. I feel like it's very easy to watch Raw Underground, without storylines you really don't have to think about anything it's a very carefree environment and that's very important to have included in the show. I just think that those 5-10 minute small segments just add something very different to the show. The wider range of segments the more chance that you will be able to bring something that each fan will really enjoy in the show. I'm sure there are people who don't like it, but some of us really do. adding extra layers to the show is a really intelligent business move. 

5 Best Moments

5. New Tag-Team

Finally I feel as if someone is answering my prayers. More opportunities for the neglected women on smackdown and more tag teams on Raw for Shayna and Nia to destroy. Thank you! After the disappointing news that Shayna and Nia weren't medically clear to defend the titles on Sunday I was really worries that we would see a big drop in female segments on Raw this week. I was so wrong, as announced by the Miz , Mandy Rose is the newest Raw superstar but she didn't come alone. Dana Brooke is on Raw. I am a big fan of Brooke as I think she has massive potential and is really relatable. She comes across as a really down to earth person and I admire that about her. I wonder why she hasn't become a bigger star because I think she's pretty well-rounded. This team excites me because I know production is really behind Mandy Rose so this team will hopefully add a lot to the women's tag team division. More than Lana does anyway... 

