Meg's Weekly 5 (9-28-2020)

Like many, I was still unsure whether this was a good idea. Most weeks I thought I enjoyed it but I wondered how much it really added to the show. This week the absence of Raw Underground answered all of my questions. I really missed it. I think it adds something different to the show and now I realise how important that was. Raw is a really long show and can usually be filled of the same thing each week and it can get very repetitive and dull on occasion. I'm a big fan of new things that help break up Raw and change the dynamic a bit, Retribution provided that for a while before that storyline died. The transitions between the ring and underground subconsciously force me to pay attention because it can change very quickly. I feel like it's very easy to watch Raw Underground, without storylines you really don't have to think about anything it's a very carefree environment and that's very important to have included in the show. I just think that those 5-10 minute small segments just add something very different to the show. The wider range of segments the more chance that you will be able to bring something that each fan will really enjoy in the show. I'm sure there are people who don't like it, but some of us really do. adding extra layers to the show is a really intelligent business move.