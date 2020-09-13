Meg's Weekly 5 (9-7-2020)

Last week I discussed that I was unhappy with the Iiconics splitting up. Personally I had a lot of issues with this from start to finish. Peyton's new theme doesn't suit her entrance and character. Kay's entrance was a bit better and did seem to work quite well even though it was a bit boring. As a fan I think a character's entrance is really important, think of all the legendary theme songs we have that help connect us to the superstars. Even people who don't watch wrestling know John Cena's theme song. When you hear someone's music hit you should immediately know who it is and be excited. These songs are really boring and evoke no feeling in me. Sorry for the rant about music. Moving on to the actual match I wasn't happy that their first matches starting their solo careers were against each other. In the end someone had to lose and therefore look weaker and this isn't really going to help build them both up as individual stars. It just seemed pointless this early on.