Meg's Weekly 5 (9-7-2020)

This week in WWE was quite disappointing, There has been weeks were I can't decide on just 5 things that I loved but this week it was the opposite. I'm hoping next week they can turn it around so I can discuss more positive things. However there were a few moments that saved the week so let's get to it.
5 Worst Moments
5. Peyton Vs Billie
Last week I discussed that I was unhappy with the Iiconics splitting up. Personally I had a lot of issues with this from start to finish. Peyton's new theme doesn't suit her entrance and character. Kay's entrance was a bit better and did seem to work quite well even though it was a bit boring. As a fan I think a character's entrance is really important, think of all the legendary theme songs we have that help connect us to the superstars. Even people who don't watch wrestling know John Cena's theme song. When you hear someone's music hit you should immediately know who it is and be excited. These songs are really boring and evoke no feeling in me. Sorry for the rant about music. Moving on to the actual match I wasn't happy that their first matches starting their solo careers were against each other. In the end someone had to lose and therefore look weaker and this isn't really going to help build them both up as individual stars. It just seemed pointless this early on.
5 Best Moments
5. Firefly Fun House
I know most people were expecting Alexa Bliss to be the new friend in the Firefly Fun house but this was comedy gold. I am enjoying everything the Fiend has been doing recently especially with Alexa. Although I'm still confused about what exactly is happening I'm very interested. Alexa using the Sister Abigail was so unexpected and it definitely caught my attention. When Bliss is on the screen I always pay extra attention so I don't miss anything. This week wrestling didn't bring me the same comfort it usually does and this segment in the FFH really reminded me why wrestling always cheers me up. It was fun, silly and light-hearted exactly what I need on a Friday night. I was laughing so hard I cried when I saw Wobbly Walrus (aka Paulrus) and the Vince puppet say his famous line. This is why I'm such a big fan of Bray Wyatt he is very good at playing delicately on the line between funny and ridiculous.