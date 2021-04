I am so happy for Sheamus. This moment was so well deserved, Sheamus is an amazing talent in WWE who is sometimes over looked and I definitely think he proved himself last night. This match was brilliant, if I am honest I didn't really have high expectations so I was really glad to see how well it turned out. The highlight for me was that brutal kick at the end causing Riddle to start bleeding. I couldn't think of anyone better to hold the US title right now, Sheamus has worked really hard recently in his big matches with Drew McIntyre and he finally picked up a huge win and another title reign to add to his career.