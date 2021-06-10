Meiko Satomura Wins NXT UK Women's Championship

Meiko Satomura Wins NXT UK Women's Championship

After 649 days, numerous amazing matches, and a slew of challengers, Kay Lee Ray's Title reign has come to an end. Meiko Satomura beat Kay Lee Ray on the June 10th episode of NXT UK. This comes only a couple years after her run as PROGRESS Women's Champion. This is a huge opportunity for the women of NXT UK as fighting Meiko is great experience and a great opportunity. Dani Luna in particular got a lot of attention from fighting Meiko in PROGRESS. This should bring a lot of eyes to NXT UK, and give us a great product. I say all that taking nothing away from Kay Lee Ray, who truly had a great title reign. This brings an era to a close, and I can't wait to see what's next.

