September 24, 2021
MGM and WWE are teaming up for an American Gladiators reboot

American Gladiators was an unscripted reality TV obstacle course competition show that premiered in 1989. The show ran from 1989 to 1996 and was rebooted in 2008 on NBC which was hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and daughter of boxing icon Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali. 

The reimagined version of the show will feature a ton of WWE superstars plus an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on the history of the show is in the works.

