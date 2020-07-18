Mick Foley On 'The Cactus Jack' Of The Women's Division?

A short while ago Wrestling News World proudly presented, An 'Undisputed' Evening For Give Kids The World. This was a Q&A with The Undisputed Era hosted by the one and only Mick Foley.

The Q&A gave fans an opportunity to not only question current WWE superstars Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly but they also had the chance to question the host himself.

Mick in particular really gave the fans more than they bargained for, he shared lots of interesting stories on his own career and as a lifelong fan I could have listened to the WWE Hall of Famer for hours.

As a hardcore legend and advocate of women's wrestling my question to Mick was could he see any of the current roster become the Cactus Jack of the women's division?

"In some ways I feel like Becky Lynch already became the new Cactus Jack. I know people more readily compare her “The Man” character to Steve Austin, but since I was Becky‘s inspiration in wrestling, I think it’s fair to say that she is a new Cactus Jack. Nikki Cross is another example of someone showing Cactus Jack qualities. I love Nicki‘s character now, I think she makes a great teammate for Alexa Bliss. But I think as time goes by, you will see her exhibiting more of those Cactus Jack type qualities."

His response certainly echoed my own thoughts, in particular with Nikki Cross who I would love to see transform into the Cactus Jack of WWE's women's division.

With the Women's Evolution in full flow the division is thriving despite this testing period for the industry. It is fantastic to see the leading ladies matching the level of the male performers at present and everyone involved in the evolution of women's wrestling deserves a huge amount of credit.

Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Kay Lee Ray, should I go on? Each brand is truly bessed with world class talent however in order to keep evolving I would love to see some more edgy, hardcore storylines which would add another layer to women's wrestling.

That brings me back to Nikki Cross. She could be the perfect choice to use hardcore tactics to her advantage and even the odds against those with the natural ability and physical attributes of a champion.

In what has been dubbed 'The PG Era' bringing that hardcore edge won't be as easy as it was during 'The Attitude Era' however I have no doubt that Nikki has what it takes excel in this role.

I also believe it could be the making of a superstar who since bursting onto the scene as a psychotic member of NXT faction SANitY hasn't quite reached her full potential.

Mick Foley is an example of how a career can be defined by moments, and these moments can often mean much more than a championship reign.

Mankind being hurled off the top of Hell in a Cell through the announce table is a moment that is etched into the memories of every single fan who witnessed it either in the arena or on TV. You genuinely feared for the life of superstar willing to put his body on the line to entertain fans all over the world.

Another moment was the Street Fight between Cactus Jack and Triple H at the Royal Rumble. This hardcore, bloody affair really did have it all and is one of my 'go to' matches when I'm looking for content on the WWE Network.

Mick is a legend and hall of famer not because of the titles he won, but because of the moments he created and the lengths he would go to put on the best show possible.

I feel Nikki is perfectly placed to have her own career defining moments by embracing the unhinged, unpredictable element of her character to inflict pain on the rest of the women's roster.

This should begin with her her losing to Bayley at Extreme Rules with her current partner Alexa Bliss inadvertadly costing her the match. After the match it would be no more Mrs nice Nikki as she beats down Alexa with everything but the kitchen sink as Cross brings a hardcore edge that makes her more relevant than ever before.

My main concern is that the current era won't give Cross the platform to have those unforgettable moments created by Foley.

The introduction of specialist PPV's for the likes of Extreme Rules, TLC and Hell in a Cell has unfortunately reduced the impact and unpredictability of hardcore style matches.

Street Fights, TLC matches and Hell in a Cell matches now take place to meet the criteria of the next PPV, not because the bad blood and build has forced these hardcore stipulations to settle a fierce rivalry. So my hope is that they scrap the specialist PPV's and bring don't over expose matches that should be saved to create special moments that can help create hardcore legends of today.

