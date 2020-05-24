Mike Tyson Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite, This Week

Coming off of his appearance, last night at the Double or Nothing PPV event, Boxing legend, Mike Tyson, will make his AEW Dynamite debut, this Wednesday, LIVE on TNT!

Check-out the company’s announcement, below!

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE! This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World! You can buy tickets and get more info, by clicking HERE!

