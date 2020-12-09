Miro AEW Pre-Show 12.9.20 On Twitch

Miro AEW Pre-Show 12.9.20 On Twitch

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Miro on Twitch doing a Q&A before AEW

Miro was on the front page of Twitch doing a Q&A AEW Pre-Show.  Below are some of the questions that were asked.

One Wrestling you would bring to AEW? (Twitch Viewer)

"My wife, who else"-Miro

Are you ready for Stinger? (Twitch Viewer)

"Stinger is great. I thought he was going to come back as USA Stinger."-Miro


What is your favorite gimmick match? (Twitch Viewer)

"Hell in a cell is my favorite.  I'd rather have that then a cage match."-Miro


Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie? (Putting You Over)

Miro on topic of people saying wrestling is not real

"When I hit you, I hit you.  If you think what you're seeing is not real, then maybe who you are watching is not doing it right"-Miro on the topic of wrestling not being real

Putting You Over says that athletes holding out in Real Sports is their longest running storyline



Miro on Pat Patterson

Catch all of MIRO's streams & his AEW Post Show on his Twitch!

Related Articles

f76a34f937d1c74a5fd374b624c74a6b
AEW News

Miro AEW Pre-Show 12.9.20 On Twitch

Evening News 12.9
WWE NXT

Evening News 12.9.20 | Belair on Heyman | EC Free | WWN Live League Wars | NXT Preview

20201209_003952
WWE

NXT TakeOver War Games Fallout Preview (12/9/20)

Knockouts and AEW Women
AEW News

Can Impact's Knockouts Save AEW's Women's Division?

Lunchtime News 12.9
MLW

Lunchtime News 12.9.10 | Goldberg Wants Roman | MLW, AEW Previews | The Year of Sasha

AEW-Games-645x370
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Preview & Predictions

320
WWE News

Roman Reigns...YOU'RE NEXT

wwe-raw-smackdown-nxt-logos
WWE NXT

5 NXT and Main Roster Crossovers That Could Rival An AEW and Impact Partnership