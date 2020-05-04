MLW JUNE CHICAGO EVENT RESCHEDULED FOR JUNE 2021

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, MLW moves upcoming event

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling has moved its June 12 event in Chicago at Cicero Stadium to Saturday June 5, 2021.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored at this time.

League officials continue to monitor the on-going coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and under the advisement of medical experts and public health officials elected to reschedule MLW's Chicago event for 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The status to delay additional events will be decided in the weeks ahead.

The league remains focused on a return after suspending promoting live events, however is proceeding with an abundance of caution.

At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the temporary hiatus and update the status of league events.

The MLW family would like to extend our appreciation and well wishes to all doctors, nurses, emergency services staff, first responders, medical professionals, essential services staff and all others on the front line working to address the public health crisis in our nation and around the world.

Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.comAbout Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.