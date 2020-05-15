MLW Anthology: La Park - Preview

This Saturday evening, MLW will premiere their new Anthology series by highlighting one of their greatest ever performers - LA Park.



Originally known as La Parka, LA Park has been one of the cornerstones of Major League Wrestling since its inception in 2002. Known as one of the greatest luchadors of all time, he has been showcased in both technical classics to heavy-hitting wars. LA Park’s storied career in the league is second to none.

Join MLW as they look at the legendary luchador’s timeless bouts against Shocker and the “Human Highlight Reel” Sabu featuring the original voice of MLW Joey Styles as he calls the action.



Plus, what does the world of MLW look like in the aftermath of the CONTRA attack last week? Tune in as the renegades of pro wrestling rise up!



The show premieres on Saturday May 16th and can be found on YouTube at 6pm ET, or beIN SPORTS at 10pm ET.



MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.