Matches

•Interpromotional Fight: Killer Kross vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•MLW World Middleweight Title Fight: Myron Reed (c) vs. Laredo Kid

•Mance Warner vs. “El Intocable” Gino Medina



MLW is back tonight & it is the debut of Killer Kross in MLW. The newest free agent for the WWE comes to MLW for an interpromotional match with Filthy Tom Lawlor. See what happens when Kross battles Lawlor, a 10yr UFC veteran. We will also hear from CONTRA and what they did with CIMA after taking him out in a body bag. Myron Reed will get his revenge on Laredo Kid, after he got pinned in a tag match by the luchador. Someone will also need to hold Mance Warner's beer while he gets his hands on a member of The Dynasty.



