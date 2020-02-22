MLW Fusion #98 Results: Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich | GRUDGE MATCH

Welcome to another action packed episode of MLW:Fusion. On this episode of Fusion we will see the grudge match between "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Ross Von Erich. We will also have the debut of Erick Stevens, King Mo and Logan Creed in action. Plus more. So sit back and enjoy Episode #98 of MLW:Fusion.



We kick off the show with with a video package reminder of Tom Lawlor screwed over Ross at the 2019 Fusion on Thanksgiving and all the moments that have led us to this grudge match.



Kirsh and Bocchini welcome us to MLW Fusion #98 in Dallas and we are ready to roll.





ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Moonshine Mantell verse Logan Creed



Creed makes his way to the ring, with Mantell waiting for him. Creed is the bouncer, that was hired by The Dynasty, that Mance Warner shared a fee beers with last week and now Creed has left his affiliation with The Dynasty and wants to show what he is made of inside the squared circle. Logan comes out of the gate firing with fists and a huge shoulder tackle. Creed is a big big man and is using all his strength to dominate this initial match. Some viscous chops in the corner and follows it up by just shoving Mantell to the canvas. Mantell with a little fight in him and tries to even the odds, but Creed stops his momentum with a chop to the throat. After a choke slam onto his knee, Creed follows it up with a big boot that knocks Mantell to the outside.



Wow, 300 lbs of a towering monster flies through the air and lands a suicide dive. With Mantell back in the ring, Creed hits a big powerbomb for the decisive win.



Winner: Logan Creed by pinfall.



A great showing and re-introducing of this character. We end thsi segment with a clip of The Dynasty saying that are going to get Mance Warner.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Douglas James verse Erick Stevens



Erick Stevens makes his way to the ring after we see a video of him calling out Davey Boy Smith Jr. We get a rundown of how rough and tough Stevens is and the reputation that he has in the business. Douglas James enters the ring next. And here we go!



Ding, ding! Stevens & James circle each other and lock up to get things going. A quick belly to back and some ground grappling early on by both me. James disrespects Stevens with some slaps to the head. An intense Stevens chops James against the ropes. A sequence of arm drags, leap frogs and counters. James showing some quickness and great counters. Stevens gets away and regroups.



James lands a nasty chop of his own on Stevens and throws him to the outside. James attempts a suicide dive, but Stevens catches him and slams him on the apron. Stevens is now in control and back in the ring. Some more chops, kicks and headbutts to James in the corner. Stevens seems to be toying around with James now and just dishing out punishment. Both wrestlers exchange some disrespectful hard slaps to the face of each other. James starts fighting back with some powerful, viscous kicks. James went to the well one too many times and Stevens catches a kick and lands a choke slam. Stevens goes for the cover and gets a two count.



James putting up a valiant fight to come back and lands a high knee to the face and follows it up with a super kick and then a meteora. James gets a near fall. Stevens is winded and James is looking to capitalize. James unleashing some power kicks to the chest and Stevens is asking for more. Another near fall from James. Stevens is on the ropes. A great even match right now. Stevens catches James and picks him up in a fireman's carry and drops him down on his knees, ribs first. Stevens lands two lariats and then hits his finisher, the Sarasota Screwdriver (Northern Lights Bomb) for the win.



Winner: Erick Stevens by pinfall.

An impressive showing from Stevens, in his debut. James got over as well. And the saying goes, you do not have to get over to go over. Great match.

A video package of The Dynasty confronting Mance and taking out his friend, as well as a clip of Lawlor entering the arena and making light of the teaming of the Von Erichs and Davey Boy Smith Jr.



After a recap of FATU beating Pillman Jr. thanks to the help of injustice. Recently, I had the privilege to speak to Prillman Jr. on Putting You Over about this attack during his MLW Heavyweight Championship match and here is what he had to say:



King Mo verse Dr. Dax



Dr. Dax not only did not get an entrance, he did not even get a name graphic, so I apologize if I spelled his name wrong. Dax, a big man in a mask, slaps King Mo across the chest and uses his size to do it again in the corner. King Mo goes for a suplex twice, but they are both blocked. Dr. Dax goes for a power slam, but King Mo drops down and sinks in a rear naked choke for the tap out.



Winner: King Mo by submission.



Quick and impressive work by King Mo.



Ross Von Erich verse "Filthy" Tom Lawlor



Lawlor makes his way to the ring first and is mocking the Von Erichs by wearing a Cowboy hat, carrying a bull rope and a Von Erich shirt. His opponent has waited 4 months for this match and here he comes, Ross Von Erich. Ross is fired up and getting a huge pop from the Dallas crowd. Here we go.



Ross comes out of the gates firing with uppercuts and a kick to the outside. Ross joins Lawlor outside and continues to bring the fight. Ross tosses Lawlor back in the ring, but Tom gets the upper hand as Ross makes his way into the ring. Lawlor now getting some attacks in, but Ross moves out of the way and hits a springboard senton for 2 count.



Lawlor taking some fists in the corner. A member of Team Filthy pulls Ross down and gives Lawlor the advantage after Tom was either poked in the eye or was playing possum. Lawlor is in control now and delivering some chops across the chest of Ross. Lawlor delivers some nasty knees to the face of Ross and follows it up with a suplex. Tom mounts Ross and digs his shin across the throat of Ross. Tom keeps brings the onslaught to Ross in the corner. Tom is in full control now.



As Lawlor unleashes more kicks to the chest of Ross, the crowd is verbally assaulting Tom. Ross gets fired up after a pele kick and here he comes. A dropkick by Ross, which he follows up with a running boot into the corner. Ross hits a double foot stomp into the corner now and then drops Lawlor on his head with a impaler DDT.



Ross lands another suplex and calls for the Claw. Lawlor's Team Filthy associate tries to get involved, but Ross knocks him down. Ross is sizing up Lawlor for the Claw. As Ross goes for the Claw, Garrini jumps in the ring and the ref calls for the bell.



Winner: Ross Von Erich by DQ



Garrini and Lawlor beat down Ross. Here comes Marshall Von Erich to save the day. Ross & Marshall clean up the ring and toss Garrini to the outside. Both Von Erichs are sizing up Lawlor, but Erick Stevens enters the ring now to save Tom. Erick Stevens has joined Team Filthy and all hell has broke loose. Stevens chokes out Ross with the bull rope, as Lawlor ties up Marshall & they spit on the Texas flag. A garbage can is thrown in the ring by a fan, which Stevens uses to hit Marshall. Tom is violating the Texas flag and security has shown up to try and break things up. The show goes off the air with Team Filthy throwing the Texas Flag in the trash.



Untill Next Week.......

















If you would like to see the full interview of Brian Pillman Jr., you can catch it at Putting You Over on Youtube.



You can also catch Putting You Over Live at Twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer.





Thank you

-The Standing One



