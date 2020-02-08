MLW Fusion Ep. 96 Results

LIVE from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Von Erich Country.

Welcome to another edition of MLW Fusion. Tonight marks the 96 episode & we are LIVE from Dallas, Fort Worth. The show kicks off with a video package from last week & clips of Contra talking about the demise of The Hart Foundation, The Death Squad.

Filthy Tom Lawlor Promo

Lawlor makes his way to the ring sporting a Von Erich shirt & being welcomed by a sea of boos. Lawlor mocks the Von Erich while inside the ring & states that it is great to be back among family. Von Erich hears a fan tell him to take off the Von Erich shirt because he does not deserve it and is not part of the Von Erich family anymore. Lawlor gives the vans what they want, takes the shirt off, spits on it & uses it to wipe the sweat off of his nether regions. After Lawlor tosses it into the crowd, a fan throws it right back to a big pop.

Lawlor goes on to state that he is here to rebuild his real family & that Team Filthy Dojo is open for business. Filthy Lawlor now announces Dominic Garinni & says we are here are here to show you what a real fighter is like, not some flippy, floppy luchador that belongs on Botchamania.



Dominic Garrini v. Zenshi

Garrini is already in the ring and now Zenshi is making his way to the ring. Both men start by trying to feel each other out. Zenshi uses his quickness to not get caught by the “Canton Crippler”, Garrini. Garrini finally gets ahold of Zenshi’s wrist and then ankle, which he refuses to let go. After some attempts to try and get out of Garrini’s grasp, Dominic attempts a suplex, but Zenshi lands on his feet.

Zenshi sits on the mat and beckon Garrini to come over and grab him. As Dominic approaches, Zenshi kicks up, grabs Garrini by the neck with his feet and hits a hurana for a near fall. Garrini quickly reverses it for, hits a senton and locks on an arm breaker. Zenshi gets to the ropes.

Zenshi uses his speed and quickness again to leap around the ring, hit a foot sweep & a quick hitting double foot stop to the face of Garrini. Zenshi goes for the cover, 2 count. This fusion of styles is really making for an even match so far. Zenshi is taking to too Garrini. He hits another standing senton & goes for a standing shooting star press, but Garrini catches him in an arm bar. Zenshi finally gets out of it.

Garrini now is tossing Zenshi around and targeting the shoulder and right arm. Stomping on the right arm and hitting a senton on to Zenshi’s shoulder. Garrini goes for a suplex, but Zenshi gets out of it with a snap mare. Garrini continues to bring the fight to Zenshi. Zenshi flips away and hits a somersault dropkick to Garrini in the corner. Zenshi heads to the top, but Garrini catches him & Zenshi flips Garrini to the outside. Zenshi throws Garrini back in and climbs to the top. Zenshi attempts an aerial move, but Garrini catches Zenshi & goes right back for the shoulder and right arm of Zenshi.

Zenshi is in a ton of pain and the ref has called for a medic to come in and check on Zenshi. Garrini will not stand for this, grabs Zenshi and continues to attack the arm. Garrini hits a judo toss, followed up by his finisher, a german suplex into a sit-down arm bar submission for the stoppage. Garrini calls that move “The Mighty Mouse”.

Winner by submission, Dominic Garrini.

Alicia Atout asks Garrini if he may have taken it too far. Lawlor answers for Garrini, calls Alicia “Joan Rogan” & says that Team Filthy shows No Mercy.

The Death Squad Attack Pillman

We cut to Brian Pillman Jr. entering the venue and we see him get attacked by The Death Squad, which is broken up by Davey Boy Smith Jr. Will Pillman be able to compete tonight?

MJF & Dynasty Promo

MJF obviously had too much coffee in this promo. A hilarious promo by the Dynasty. They state that Holliday’s “lawyer slash father” have finagled the Dynasty to be involved in every match of an episode of MLW Fusion.

Caribbean Champion Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday (non-title)

Coming down the aisle first is Richard Holliday representing Dynasty. We see MJF has made his way to the announcers table to join Bocchini and Kirsh. MJF and puts over his best friend, Holliday, & babysit his air pods.

Savio Vega makes his way to the ring with the Caribbean Championship and Singapore cane in hand. MJF mocks Vega and the Caribbean championship. A couple of collar & elbow tie ups to start us off, which is finally won by Holliday. Vega and Holliday go at it again and are feeling each other out. MJF continues to bring a ton of color to the announce table.

Holliday now has Vega in the corner and unleashing some boots to the mid-section. Vega gets the best of Holliday and sends him to the outside with a clothesline. On the outside, Vega man handles Holliday, slamming him into the apron. Both men continue to beat the hell out of each other on the outside. Vega tosses Holliday back in, but is met with a dynastic back elbow. Both wrestlers exchange fists and knife edge chops. Vega is now in control, hits a short arm back kick to the face of Holliday. Holliday holds the ropes and Vega misses a drop kick, which Holliday follows it up with a big boot and his finisher.

1-2-3. Winner, Richard Holliday.

MJF brought a lot to this match with some very heelish remarks and off color comments. MJF & Holliday continue to disgrace Vega and even take the title with them when they leave.





Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. backstage.

We see Davey Boy talking up Pillman and telling him to focus on tonight’s match and not worry about being attacked by The Death Squad. Davey Boy says he has Pilman’s back. Then we see the Von Erichs and they say that they have experience with Contra and also have Pillman’s back.

MLW & Dragongate Coming Soon

We see a video package on the gates being opened between Japan and the US. It is a video package showcasing Dragongate & the amazing things to come between the working relationship between MLW and Dragongate.

MLW Referees Held To a Higher Standard

We get a video package and report on the MLW refs. After some questionable finishes to title matches & some relaxed tactics, MLW officials have decided to evaluate the officiating of matches. Referees will be graded and ranked and that will determine the level of the matches that they will be allowed to officiate. MLW officials will also conduct a more thorough background check of the referees that they hire.

Dynasty Produced Episode of MLW Fusion & Vance Warner Packages.

We are informed that next week’s episode of MLW Fusion will be produced by The Dynasty and they will be involved in every match. Next week we will get El Intocable, Gino Medina taking on Septimo Drago (Konnan’s protégé), Alexander Hammerstone will put his National Openweight championship on the line verse Aerostar & MJF/Holliday will try to win back their tag titles verse The Von Erichs.

Alicia Atout is backstage with Mance Warner, who is drinking some adult beverages, and asks him what he thinks of The Dynasty? “Assholes” said Mance. Mance hands Alicia a beer and walks off.

World Heavyweight Title Match: Jacob Fatu (Champ) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Now up, the MAIN EVENT, Pillman Jr. verse Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship title. Can Pillman do something that his father was never able to do & become a World Champion?

Brian Pillman Jr. makes his way to the squared circle first. A very energetic Pillman comes barreling out to the ring, mullet and white and black Bengal tire trunks. The crowd seems to be fully behind Pillman. Here comes the Champ, Jacob Fatu with Josef Samuel in tow. Fatu with a slow methodical walk to the ring, looking very intimidating. Camera cuts back to Pilman who looks extremely focuses. Will Pillman be able to do what his father never could and become a world champion?

With the introductions out of the way, we are ready to go! Fatu charged after Pillman right before the bell & gets the quick advantage. Fatu unleashes some vicious head-butts in the corner and then just tosses Pillman across the ring. Fatu then hits a slash on Pillman into the other corner & then tosses him across the ring again. Fatu is exercising his strength and power.

Pillman goes for a sunset flip, but cannot pull Fatu down. Fatu goes for a senton, but Pillman gets out of the way and hits a kick to the upper chest of Fatu. Pillman continues to unleash kicks and chops to the chest of the champ.

Fatu gets to his feet and Pillman continues the chops to the chest, but it’s just making Fatu mad. Pillman hits the ropes, but is met by a chop of his own from Fatu, which knocks Pillman down. The announcers remind us of Pillman’s shoulder injury that he got in the Opera Cup. Now some closed fists to the face of Pillman, pushes him back to the corner. Fatu drags Pillman up by his majestical mullet and lands another closed fist & another toss across the ring. Fatu is in full control of this match.

Fatu charges a cornered Pillman who lands an elbow and hops up to the second turnbuckle for a flying cross body, but is caught in mid-air by Fatu. Fatu plants Pillman in the middle of the ring with a swinging uranage. Fatu placates to the crowd and locks in a submission by driving the thumb into the trapezii of Pillman. Pillman is in a ton of pain, but makes it to his feet and creates some separation with a jawbreaker on Fatu.

Pilman fights back with 3 forearms to the, followed up by a super kick and another kick to the side of the head of Fatu. Fatu is still on his feet, even after Pillman hits a flying forearm. Pillman now leaps to the top turnbuckle and lands a flying cross body, this time Fatu did not catch him.

Pillman is all fired up! (We see on the screen a video player of Davey Boy Smith Jr. being attacked by The Death Squad. It show Smith in trouble, but then the Von Erichs comes to Smith’s rescue.) Back in the ring, Pillman moves out of a Fatu shoulder block and Fatu crashes into the turnbuckle. Pillman hits a springboard flying clothesline and Fatu is in trouble. Pillman looks around and climbs to the top rope. He can sense that this is his moment.

Pillman gets to the top rope, but Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil (Injustice) come out to ringside, thanks to Samuel’s distraction. Pillman turns and hits a flying body press onto Injustice on the outside. But with the referee still distracted, Myron Reed drills Pillman in the face with his loaded chest protector. Reed tosses Pillman back into the ring and Fatu hits a standing moonsault. This is it, Fatu hooks the far leg. One, Two……No, Pillman kicks out!

Fatu slides Pillman back to the middle of the ring, goes to the corner and hits a top rope moonsault. Samuel is calling for one more moonsault from the top. Fatu heads over and hits another devastating top rope moonsault. One, Two, Three, Fatu wins.

Winner, and Still MLW World Champion, Jacob Fatu.

A valiant effort by Brian Pillman Jr. and it took the Death Squad taking out Pillman’s backup and getting a little help from Injustice, in order to put down Pillman. The show goes off the air with the referee helping Pillman to the back and Fatu celebrating in the middle of the ring with his title and the Contra Flag.



Until Next Week……