MLW Fusion on Thanksgiving Preview

The American tradition returns! Major League Wrestling invites fans and their families to join us after their Thanksgiving dinner at 6:00pm EST on MLW's YouTube Channel for the first-ever Fusion on Thanksgiving special!

For the first time in over 30 years a Von Erich will challenge for a World Championship in the main event on this historic broadcast.

Replacing his brother, Marshall, who was injured under suspicious circumstances, Ross Von Erich looks to bring the World Heavyweight Championship back to the Von Erich ranch. Standing in his way is a 300 pound undefeated Samoan Smashing Machine in the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

With Marshall sidelined, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor steps in to get Ross' back and stop any interference by CONTRA as the violent war between the Von Erichs and Lawlor against CONTRA Unit reaches a critical stage.

Can the 3rd generation grappler dethrone Jacob Fatu? Tune in to Fusion on Thanksgiving to find out!

Fighting royalty King Mo will make the move from MMA to MLW as he makes his debut against Ricky "El Sicario" Martinez. Will the former Strikeforce and RIZIN Champ show he's got what it takes to go major league? Will the street smarts and ruthless ways of Martinez be too much for King Mo?

In a Survivor Elimination Tag Team Match, Injustice's Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver wrestle Zenshi & Gringo Loco. Which team will move up in the tag team rankings? Tune in to find out as both teams strive to survive!

An update on the mysterious disappearance of Salina de la Renta. What has happened to the Puerto Rican powerbroker? MLW examines the mystery.

Live from Bucksnort, TN: Mance Warner has some choice words on Thanksgiving for his nemesis Jimmy Havoc.

Will Hammerstone finally reveal his "HYUUUGE gift"? What does The Dynasty do for Thanksgiving? Hint: members only, bro.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch FUSION on FreeSports Tuesday nights at 10pm. In Israel, FUSION airs at 6:10pm on Ego Total. MLW FUSION also airs on StarTimes in Africa.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: The Hart Foundation, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Low Ki, LA Park, Salina de la Renta, Ross & Marshall Von Erich, CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, MJF, Mance Warner, Austin Aries and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.