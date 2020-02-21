MLW Fusion Preview: Ross Von Erich vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor Grudge Match

Since the closing moments of the 2019 Fusion on Thanksgiving special Ross Von Erich has had one objective: get “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in the ring. This week it finally happens as the elder Von Erich brother battles the captain of Team Filthy in a Grudge Match!



Can Ross continue his momentum following last week’s World Tag Team title defense against the Dynasty? Or does the filthiest fighter in the sport have something up his sleeve? Never one to play by the rules, the traitor will take on one of Texas' own in the heart of Von Erich Country in tonight’s main event.



Knocking out 62% of his opponents in MMA, one of the sport's most dangerous finishers, King Mo promises to add another victim to his list of wins in Major League Wrestling. Who will step up against the self-proclaimed “Knockout King”?



After weeks heralding total annihilation, Erick Stevens touches down in MLW as he faces off with Douglas James.



James answered the call after league officials made an open challenge for the dangerous Stevens, who had potential opponents decline the challenge due to the potential harm he brings to the ring. Will the kickboxer turned pro wrestler have what it takes to derail Stevens’ entry into MLW? Or will the bigmouth mohawked mauler make a statement in his debut?



PLUS! The Dynasty will be in the house and they’re not happy. What will the elitists have to say? What will they do? Tune in to find out!



Join Rich Bocchini, AJ Kirsch and Alicia from Dallas/Ft. Worth for a night of top ranked action.

Matches:

•Ross Von Erich vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

•Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James

•King Mo in action

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.



MLW provides an extraordinary entertainment experience, showcasing some of the sport’s most storied and iconic families, embracing the Mexican lucha libre culture and presenting original content in a 360 manner.



MLW’s flagship series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch FUSION on FreeSports Tuesday nights at 10pm. Fans in France can watch Monday nights at 21:00 on Webedia. In Israel, FUSION airs at 6:10pm on Ego Total.



MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Injustice, Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

