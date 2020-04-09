MLW Fusion To Air Nightly On beIn Sports

New York - As the demand for sports programming increases, Major League Wrestling will present additional re-airs of its 60 minute FUSION series on beIN SPORTS.

MLW's flagship series MLW FUSION will every night at 10 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Pacific nationwide on beIN SPORTS starting tonight.

New episodes of MLW FUSION will continue to air on Saturday nights on beIN SPORTS. Tune in this Saturday at 10 p.m. for a special air time for the latest episode.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com

