MLW Radio Expansion & New Spring Lineup (Press Release)

MLW has released this statement in regards to their radio expansion and new spring lineup:



NEW YORK - The MLW Radio Network, the podcast leader in pro wrestling for 10 years, today announced it will further expand the brand and its offerings.

MLW Radio Network has partnered with Libsyn to broaden its capacity, distribution and revenue initiatives. Libsyn has worked with some of the most popular media companies in the industry, including: Pandora, Spotify and Radio.com.

The refresh will kick off with a new spring line-up available now at the brand new www.MLWRadio.com.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new MLW Radio Network line-up will be anchored by the return of the popular Talk'n Shop podcast hosted by "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson, "the Big LG" Doc Gallows and Rocky Romero.

Additionally, the MLW Radio Network will expand its podcast offerings with several new podcasts in development.

Under MLW Radio's network-wide expansion, listeners will have exclusive access to MLW Radio's leading content and programming including premium audio and contests for its globally-recognized marquee podcasts.

A subsidiary of MLW LLC, the MLW Radio Network has the largest footprint of pro wrestling podcasts in the genre for over 10 years.

Advertisers will have the opportunity to partner with MLW Radio for new and unique advertising campaigns for MLW podcasts, simulcasted programming and future live performances.

“MLW Radio is the number one audio company in the wrestling space worldwide and this expansion allows us to further connect with listeners and advertising partners on a massive, global scale,” said Court Bauer., CEO of MLW. “We are excited to roll out new programming and new advertisers, giving our listeners access to MLW Radio's exclusive content, while partnering on programming, advertising and one-of-kind branded events.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Reaching a large percentage of the wrestling fan population on a monthly basis through its programming, the MLW Radio Network reaches more listeners than any other sports podcast media company.

Learn more about the MLW Radio Network at: www.MLWRadio.com.

Follow MLW Radio Network on its new Twitter feed at: @MLWRadioNetwork.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com