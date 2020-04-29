MLW Signs Deal With iNDEMAND

New York - Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced a new distribution partnership with iNDEMAND to distribute a slate of special events starting this May on pay-per-view via iNDEMAND.



"iNDEMAND is a giant in the sports programming space and the perfect partner as the league continues to build its audience and distribution," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.



Major League Wrestling will present three marquee events in the month of May, including:



May 7th: MLW Battle Riot II. More info

May 14th: MLW Saturday Night Super Fight. More info

May 21st: MLW Opera Cup 2019. More info



All events have a start time of 8:00 pm ET. Additional replays will be available all month.



Learn more about watching MLW on iNDEMAND at: https://www.indemand.com/where-to-watch/