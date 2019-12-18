The first stage of the AAA x MLW collaboration will kick off January 11 in Dallas, Texas. Major League Wrestling today announced that AAA Lucha Libre will send four of their premier luchadores: Aerostar, Drago, Puma King and Taurus to compete at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Tickets start at $15 at http://MLWDallas.com. AAA co-founder Konnan, who has been at the forefront of the AAA-MLW collaborations, has confirmed that Mexico's top promotion will be sending Aerostar, Drago, Puma King and Taurus to MLW for the league's return to Dallas on January 11. AAA and MLW matchmakers are in active discussions on some specular bouts for Dallas. League matchmakers are working with AAA to finalize the luchadores' bouts, which should be revealed in the coming days. A wrinkle in these talks? Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado. There are reports the Empresaria is tampering with deals and contracts. What does this mean? We're not entirely sure but Salina seems committed to disrupting Konnan's business. Experience the thrilling luchadores of AAA LIVE January 11. Tickets start at $15! Purchase your tickets today at http://MLWDallas.com and see MLW's return to Dallas live.