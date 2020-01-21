Who is the King of Knockouts in MLW?

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert) for MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at: www.MLW2300.com.

In 2019 Low Ki KO'd 50% of his opponents in MLW.

King Mo has KO'd 62% of his opponents throughout his championship career in MMA.

What happens when King Mo collides with Low Ki? An explosive encounter is all but certain.

Dan Lambert, founder of American Top Team insists it is King Mo - the former Strikeforce and RIZIN Champion.

Self-proclaimed MMA royalty, King Mo's resume is impressive. Tied for most knockout wins in Bellator Light Heavyweight division history, Mo has explosive power matched by an exceptional grappling and submission game.

Across the ring stands the former World Heavyweight Champion. A dominant fighter throughout his tenure in MLW, Low Ki successfully defended the World Championship a record-setting 7 times. Since then, Low Ki has unleashed explosive fury with countless knockouts, often ending bouts in less than 3 minutes.

"Both guys have wanted this one since Mo made the jump from MMA to MLW," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "Who is the Knockout King of MLW? We're going to find out at FIGHTLAND."

With both men proclaiming to be knockout artists, bragging rights are on the line.

Who is the true Knockout King?

Find out LIVE in Philly! Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com.

Matches signed:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. T-Hawk

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

WHO IS THE KING OF KNOCKOUTS?

Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)

FIRST TIME EVER!

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

LA Park • World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • The Dynasty • Dominic Garrini • El Lindaman • Douglas James • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • Konnan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for February 1 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

